Four Fairfax library branches are now offering take-home laptops

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, Fairfax County Public Libraries (FCPL) launched a program allowing residents to check out Chromebook computers for up to two weeks.

“We know that one of the things that people really need to use in our public facilities is our computers. We have wifi, laptops, stationary PC’s and so we’ve been trying to find a way that we can provide that access to folks even if they can’t come into facilities right now,” said Jessica Hudson, FCPL director.

FCPL has been closed to the public for weeks but has continued to offer curbside pickup for books. It launched the new program as a pilot at four library branches and hopes to expand soon.

Residents can check out laptops from Centreville, George Mason, Reston and Sherwood libraries.

Every laptop comes with a charger and a computer case. For more information, click here.