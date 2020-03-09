Four charged after missing firearm was exchanged in school bathroom

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)- Two juveniles and two adults are facing charges after a firearm a missing gun was exchanged several times, including inside of a high school.

Juan Jones, a 20-year-old from Ashburn, Jacqueline Baxter, 19, and two juveniles are facing charges related to having a firearm on the property of Woodgrove High School, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation determined the firearm was taken by a juvenile relative of a Purcellville man in October 2019. The juvenile then exchanged the gun to another juvenile in the bathroom at Woodgrove High School who then sold it to Jones and Baxter.

Jones is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center no bond. Baxter was released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.