Foundation hosts fundraiser to fight against blindness

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Elden Street Tea shop hosted a fundraiser on Sunday to bring awareness to the fight against blindness.

The Northern Virginia chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness hosted a fundraiser with a goal to raise money to fight against blindness.

18% of all sales of tea, chocolates, and other products on Sunday went towards research that will provide prevention, treatments and cures for people affected by retinal degenerative diseases, to let them know that they are not alone.