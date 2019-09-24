“Foul odor” report in Dumfries is no hazard to community

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police, as well as Fire and Rescue, responded to the report of a “foul odor” at a townhome Tuesday afternoon at the 1600 block of Porters Inn Drive. There is no hazard to the community.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Prince William County Fire Department, the homeowner was not responding when authorities responded to the report, and it turned out the homeowner was a heavy sleeper and slept through it. The cause of the odor was found to be from “excessive mothballs” fire and rescue said. The report came from a resident of the adjoining townhome.

There were no injuries reported. Police were at the scene for a few hours after the initial call which came in shortly before 1 p.m.