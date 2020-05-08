Forward Virginia: Gov. Northam introduces plan to ease restrictions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is introducing a framework to Phase One of his administration’s Forward Virginia plan, a plan to “safely and gradually ease public health restrictions on businesses and individuals while containing the spread of #COVID19,” he described it on Twitter.

Other governors of surrounding states like West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice and Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan have already introduced similar plans. West Virginia is in Week 2 of reopening.

Earlier this week, Northam extended his order to close non-essential businesses from its original expiration of May 8, to May 15. At the time of this extension, he said he may be able to implement Phase One by May 15 as well.

Watch a full replay of his May 8 press conference below:

Northam said Phase One will last a minimum of two weeks. Some businesses may choose to move slowly, and not enter Phase One immediately. “No business is required by the state to reopen,” Northam said during the press conference on May 8. The governor encouraged any employees going back to work to report their employers if they feel the workplace isn’t following safety measures.

Based on the presentation during his May 4 press conference, Phase One includes continuing to stay safe by avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and continuing to wear face coverings, as well as teleworking. However, Phase One of reopening will include easing restrictions on businesses and faith communities.

Phase One

Salons: Appointment only, strict social distancing, face coverings required

Non-essential retail: Open with 50% capacity

Places of Worship: Drive-in services, 50% indoor capacity limit

Restaurants/beverage services: Takeout and delivery, Outdoor seating at 50% capacity

State parks: Day use

Beaches: Exercise and fishing only

Private campgrounds: Open

STILL CLOSED DURING PHASE ONE: Indoor fitness centers/gyms, overnight summer camps, entertainment and amusement industries

