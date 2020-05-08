Forward Virginia: Gov. Northam introduces plan to ease restrictions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is introducing a framework to Phase One of his administration’s Forward Virginia plan, a plan to “safely and gradually ease public health restrictions on businesses and individuals while containing the spread of #COVID19,” he described it on Twitter.
Other governors of surrounding states like West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice and Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan have already introduced similar plans. West Virginia is in Week 2 of reopening.
Earlier this week, Northam extended his order to close non-essential businesses from its original expiration of May 8, to May 15. At the time of this extension, he said he may be able to implement Phase One by May 15 as well.
Watch a full replay of his May 8 press conference below:
Northam said Phase One will last a minimum of two weeks. Some businesses may choose to move slowly, and not enter Phase One immediately. “No business is required by the state to reopen,” Northam said during the press conference on May 8. The governor encouraged any employees going back to work to report their employers if they feel the workplace isn’t following safety measures.
Based on the presentation during his May 4 press conference, Phase One includes continuing to stay safe by avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and continuing to wear face coverings, as well as teleworking. However, Phase One of reopening will include easing restrictions on businesses and faith communities.
Phase One
- Salons: Appointment only, strict social distancing, face coverings required
- Non-essential retail: Open with 50% capacity
- Places of Worship: Drive-in services, 50% indoor capacity limit
- Restaurants/beverage services: Takeout and delivery, Outdoor seating at 50% capacity
- State parks: Day use
- Beaches: Exercise and fishing only
- Private campgrounds: Open
- STILL CLOSED DURING PHASE ONE: Indoor fitness centers/gyms, overnight summer camps, entertainment and amusement industries
MORE VIRGINIA NEWS FROM WDVM
- Forward Virginia: Gov. Northam introduces plan to ease restrictions
- If your child gets free or reduced lunch, you qualify for EBT pandemic benefits
- Careers InDemand: Certified Welder
- Virginia Lottery sees big losses in peak season; public education bracing for cuts
- Cherrydale Volunteer Fire Department lights up the fire truck for drive-by celebrations
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App