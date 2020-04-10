Fort Belvoir man charged with filming men in Home Depot restrooms

Police have identified three adult victims and believe there are more.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fort Belvoir man has been arrested after he allegedly filmed unsuspecting men inside Home Depot restrooms in Springfield and Alexandria.

Investigators say Dquarious Willis is suspected of filming 19 men between October 13 and October 19 by placing a video camera in a bag on the floor between stalls. The investigation began when Fort Belvoir military police officers allegedly found the videos on Willis’s phone earlier this year.

Police have identified three adult victims and believe there are more. If you have information or believe you were filmed, contact 703-360-8400.