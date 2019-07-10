Former youth pastor sentenced for indecent liberties with a minor

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A former youth pastor from Virginia will spend three years in prison for exposing himself to a girl and forcing her to touch him.

Jordan Baird, 28, was a youth minister at The Life Church in Manassas where his father is the pastor. Prosecutors say he plead guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a minor in February.

In January 2018, WDVM reported that Baird served time in jail for indecent liberties involving another minor. On Monday, he was sentenced for luring a 16-year-old girl into a dark room during a music lesson in 2014 where he forced her to touch him and later exposed himself. He was ordered to serve six years in prison with three suspended and probation.