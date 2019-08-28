Former youth coach convicted on sex offenses back in court

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A former youth basketball coach is back in court, facing additional charges after being convicted of sex offenses against a minor in January.

Norman Lee Blowe Jr., 49, was sentenced in the Winchester Circuit Court to 13 years in prison for producing child pornography and taking indecent liberties with a minor. Now, he stands charged with two counts of indecent acts with a minor, one count of solicitation of a minor, and one county of producing child pornography as a second offense, according to online court records.

This case stems from the earlier case against Blowe, allegedly involving the same female victim during the same period of time.

On Wednesday, Blowe appeared in the Frederick County Circuit Court with his attorney Jason Ransom, who was attempting to suppress key pieces of the Commonwealth’s evidence: the receipts from a Red Roof Inn, which prosecutors say show Blowe was at the inn with the victim; and the search warrant issued allowing investigators to search Blowe’s home, where they found a cellphone allegedly belonging to Blowe containing pornographic images and videos of the minor victim.

Ransom argued before the court that the warrant itself should not have been issued by the magistrate and that the affidavit was deficient because it insufficiently linked the charges and the materials sought in the search with the cellphone, a notion Judge Alexander Iden dismissed, adding that investigators were looking for nude photographs, so searching the cellphone was a reasonable action.

Regarding the receipts, Ransom raised concerns that the receipts were obtained without a warrant, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Enloe countered that the receipts were provided by the hotel staff freely to investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. There too, Iden sided with Enloe and denied to suppress the receipts.

In addition, Ransom filed a motion in limine to request that Blowe’s prior convictions not be shared with the jury. Enloe argued Blowe’s prior convictions are an element in the case, particularly for the child pornography charge Blowe faces, which is indicated as a subsequent offense. Ransom raised concerns that doing so would sway the jury, to which Iden determined prosecutors would be need to give notice to the court before introducing the convictions of taking indecent liberties with a minor in front of the jury for further discussion.

Blowe’s trial is set to begin Thursday, August 29 at 9 a.m. in the Frederick County Circuit Court and is expected to last through the holiday weekend, not including Sunday.