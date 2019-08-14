Former Shenandoah University student sentenced for sexual assault

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A former Shenandoah University student will serve one year in jail for sexually assaulting another student on campus.

Kelly Reagan was originally charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery but after entering into an Alford plea agreement, his charges were lowered to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The assault occurred inside a dorm in 2017. Reagan was watching a movie with the victim who fell asleep. When she woke up she discovered she had been assaulted. Reagan will have to enter his DNA into a database, but he will not have to register as a sex offender.

“The current law in Virginia is that for two sexual assaults you have to be at-large in between for it to trigger the registry at this time. Now, of course, the legislature could change that and he could up registering later if they change the law,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Hovermale.

Once Reagan is released he will be on one year of unsupervised probation and will not be allowed to have any contact with the victim.