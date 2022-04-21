CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Christian School teacher who plead guilty to sexually abusing a student will avoid jail in a new plea agreement approved by a Chesterfield court Wednesday.

Tara Drooker was arrested for carrying on a relationship with a student that started in 2017 and “continued over a period of years,” just days after a volleyball coach at the school was arrested on similar charges.

Two senior administrators at the school were later arrested for failing to make mandated reports when they received information concerning sexual abuse.

Drooker plead guilty to four counts Wednesday, including one count of misdemeanor sexual battery of a minor and 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

While she received a sentence of 12 months, all 12 were suspended on the condition that she enter supervised probation.

She will also be required to complete individual counseling, have no unsupervised contact with children, register as a sex offender and undergo a “sexual history polygraph.”