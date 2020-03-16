Former priest in northern Virginia charged with sexual abuse

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager in Virginia in a case dating back nearly 35 years, and city councilman David Grosso from the District of Columbia has come forward with a statement saying he had been victimized.
Sixty-three-year-old Scott Asalone was charged in Loudoun County. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office says Asalone was arrested Saturday in New Jersey and will be transferred to Virginia. Asalone was on a list last year of more than a dozen priests described by the Arlington Diocese as credibly accused of abuse.
Though the Associated Press doesn’t generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Grosso came forward publicly.