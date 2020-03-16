Former priest in northern Virginia charged with sexual abuse

This undated photo provided by the Virginia Attorney General’s office shows former Catholic priest Scott Asalone, of Asbury Park, N.J. Asalone was arrested in New Jersey Saturday, March 14, 2020, and will be transferred to Virginia, where he has been charged in Loudoun Country with sexually abusing a teenage boy in 1985. (Virginia Attorney General’s office via AP)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager in Virginia in a case dating back nearly 35 years, and city councilman David Grosso from the District of Columbia has come forward with a statement saying he had been victimized.

Sixty-three-year-old Scott Asalone was charged in Loudoun County. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office says Asalone was arrested Saturday in New Jersey and will be transferred to Virginia. Asalone was on a list last year of more than a dozen priests described by the Arlington Diocese as credibly accused of abuse.

Though the Associated Press doesn’t generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Grosso came forward publicly.