Former Mueller witness and adviser to President Trump pleads guilty to child exploitation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A key witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has admitted he brought a 14-year-old boy to the United States for sex.

George Nader, who’s been described as an informal policy adviser to President Trump when he first took office, also confessed to possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Nader arranged to fly the boy from Prague, Czech Republic, to Dulles International Airport and later to his home in Washington, D.C. in early 2000.

In 2018, FBI agents stopped Nader at Dulles to question him in the Russia probe. They took a look at his phones and reportedly found sexually explicit videos of underage boys.

Nader faces 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 50 years. He was previously convicted of transporting child pornography into Virginia in 1991.

The dual citizen also faces federal charges of conspiring to funnel illegal campaign contributions to both Democrats and Republicans.