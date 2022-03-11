LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A former Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor online.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said Dustin Amos, 33, will be sentenced in June.

Amos was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was found messaging an undercover detective who posed as a 15-year-old girl through an app.

The detective was working with the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force. The task force contacted the NOVA-D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, leading to an investigation.

Following the investigation, Amos was charged with two felony charges of soliciting a minor using an electrical device.

Amos will be required to register as a sex offender once released from prison.