Former little league treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A former Front Royal Little League treasurer plead guilty to embezzlement.

In September 2017, a new little league staff came on board and they noticed discrepancies in their finances and filed a police report. After an investigation, police discovered treasurer Robert Binnix had been transferring money to his personal accounts. Binnix plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of embezzlement and will be on one year of unsupervised probation.

“Detective Fogle was able to determine that money was spent to personally benefit Robert Binnix. For example, could be utility payments or car payments,” said Sgt. Jason Winner, Front Royal Police Department.

Binnix owes the Front Royal Little League $4,500 in restitution.