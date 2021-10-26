Former Liberty employee sues university for allegedly firing him due to ‘opposition of university’s mishandling of Title IX sexual misconduct accusations’; Liberty responds

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: Liberty University has responded to the lawsuit filed by former university spokesperson, Walter Scott Lamb, alleging his firing was due to retaliation for his being opposed to the university’s mishandling of sexual misconduct accusations.

“The allegations in the Jane Doe 1-12 v. Liberty University lawsuit are deeply troubling, if they turn out to be true. Many of the claims are the complete opposite of how the University’s policies and procedures were designed to operate over the years. Liberty has invested mightily in programs and personnel to help maintain a safe campus and to support any and all victims of sexual assault who came forward. Liberty has a robust non-discrimination policy, which includes an amnesty policy to encourage victims to make reports without fearing that their involvement in other activities like drinking alcohol or extramarital sex will be disciplined under the student honor code. That policy includes a fair process for resolving disputes about rape, sexual harassment, sex discrimination and retaliation, as well as providing supportive measures as appropriate. It would be heartbreaking if those efforts had the results claimed in this lawsuit. We will immediately look into each of these claims to determine what needs to be done to make things right, if they turn out to be true. Because the claims are made anonymously and go back many years, in one case over two decades, it will take some time to sort through.” Liberty University spokesperson

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A former employee of Liberty University is suing the school for what he says was “retaliation for his opposition to the University’s mishandling of Title IX sexual misconduct accusations.”

Court documents indicate that Walter Scott Lamb, the former Vice President of Special Literary Projects and later the Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Engagement, was fired after he expressed opposition to “many allegations of sexual assaults by current and former male staff and students against current and former female students and employees of the University and his participation in an internal investigation conducted by outside counsel of the same.”

Lamb was fired from his position on Oct. 6 after being employed at Liberty University for approximately three years and nine months.

According to court documents, Lamb’s firing was, in part, due to a meeting held on Oct. 4, where Lamb expressed concerns over the direction that the university was heading. Discussions with Lamb and members of Liberty University — including current President Jerry Prevo — became heated. That’s when Prevo reportedly threatened to terminate his employment and demanded Lamb’s resignation.

The court documents say that Lamb affirmed that “he would not be silenced or participate in a cover up of activities within the University.”

You can read Lamb’s lawsuit against Liberty University below: