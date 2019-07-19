Former jail guard now behind bars

Chastity Sherfey was allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Stanley, Va. woman is behind bars at the same jail where she worked as a guard.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies say former Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail Corrections Officer Chastity Sherfey, 39, was arrested Thursday on charges of delivering of items to prisoners and carnal knowledge of an inmate.

Deputies first began investigating Sherfey on July 9, when staff at the jail contacted them about the incident. Sherfey resigned soon after the investigation began. Deputies say a combination of interviews as well as surveillance footage led to the arrest.

Sherfey is being held at the RSW jail without bond. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information relating to the charges is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.