Former jail guard avoids serving time

Sherfey, 39, pleaded guilty to having carnal knowledge of an inmate and bringing him contraband

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A former correctional officer at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail avoided jail time Monday for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Chastity Sherfey, 39, of Stanley, Va. was sentenced to two years in prison with all time suspended for charges of carnal knowledge of an inmate and delivery of contraband items to an inmate.

Sherfey resigned shortly after the jail requested the Warren County Sheriff’s Office begin an investigation into Sherfey’s conduct, and she was arrested in July.

Sherfey was placed on one year of supervised probation and ordered to have no further contact with the inmate.