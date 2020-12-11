Former governor Terry McAuliffe shares his “Big and Bold” plan for VA education system

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe spoke with educators and parents about education challenges in rural areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed some students at a learning disadvantage. McAuliffe, who entered the 2021 race for Governor this week, shared one of his plans, which is to create a stronger K-12 education system by eliminating achievement gaps. As teachers also express the challenges they’re facing, McAullife said the goal is to invest more in education all across Virginia.

Terry McAuliffe, Former Virginia Governor said, “We’ve got to get our education system more attuned of what we need to do, and too many people and many who go to college, are not teaching what we need to be teaching to give the skills to match the jobs that exist today. I’m about shaking it up big bold, out of the box thinking and this education system was built for the industrial revolution, not the 21st-century economy.”

McAuliffe said he will also push for higher teacher salaries to get them above the national average wage for the first time in Virginia history.