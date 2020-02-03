Former FCPS employee charged with embezzling school funds, forging checks

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A former administrative assistant at Westbriar Elementary School has been charged with misappropriating school credit card funds and forging the principal’s signature on checks for about a year.

Adebisi Ogun is facing felony charges of embezzlement, forgery, and so-called “uttering”: putting forged money into circulation. Police started investigating in August of 2018 when school officials detected fraudulent credit card activity. Police obtained arrest warrants in September of 2018 and Ogun was extradited from New York in January of this year.

Sergeant Scott Reynolds with the Fairfax County Police Department wouldn’t say how much money Ogun had embezzled. “Ogun will have to pay back restitution for the money that she had embezzled from the school,” he said.

On Monday, the school sent letters to parents home in which Principal Mary Tam says Ogun wasn’t handling PTA funds.