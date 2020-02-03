Former FCPS employee charged with embezzling school funds, forging checks

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A former administrative assistant at Westbriar Elementary School has been charged with misappropriating school credit card funds and forging the principal’s signature on checks for about a year.
Adebisi Ogun is facing felony charges of embezzlement, forgery, and so-called “uttering”: putting forged money into circulation. Police started investigating in August of 2018 when school officials detected fraudulent credit card activity. Police obtained arrest warrants in September of 2018 and Ogun was extradited from New York in January of this year.
Sergeant Scott Reynolds with the Fairfax County Police Department wouldn’t say how much money Ogun had embezzled. “Ogun will have to pay back restitution for the money that she had embezzled from the school,” he said.
On Monday, the school sent letters to parents home in which Principal Mary Tam says Ogun wasn’t handling PTA funds.
Dear Westbriar Parents and Community,
I am writing to inform you that a former employee of our school was arrested in New York on January 15, 2019. The employee formerly worked at our school as an administrative assistant and has been charged with embezzlement, forgery and uttering. A police investigation began in 2018 and has determined that the employee allegedly misappropriated credit card funds and forged my signature on checks for her personal use over a period of one year. I want to reassure you that this investigation only pertains to our school operational funds and has nothing to do with PTA funds.
School personnel initially reported the incident to police when credit card transaction discrepancies were identified. Police responded quickly and school staff have worked cooperatively with police throughout their investigation.
Police have released the following news release today: https://fcpdnews.wordpress.com/2020/02/03/former-fcps-employee-charged-with-financial-crimes/.
As this is an open investigation, I am unable to make any further comments pertaining to this issue. Thank you for your understanding and support.
