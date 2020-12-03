Former Fairfax doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison for “pill mill” scheme

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A former Fairfax doctor who worked in Sterling has been sentenced to seven years in prison for what officials said was a “Pill Mill” scheme.

According to court documents 65-year-old Dr. Felicia Donald of Great Falls led and organized a prescription pill mill operation from April 2016 to April 2020. Documents said Donald practiced medicine at “For Women OB/GYN Associates” in Sterling and NOVA Addiction Center. According to prosecutors, Donald distributed more than 1.2 million milligrams (mg) of Schedule II opioids at or above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guideline for dosages that a practitioner should avoid, with a total street value of over $1.2 million, and illegally distributed at least 325,190 mg of oxycodone and other Schedule II controlled substances, according to prosecutors.

Officials said Donald committed health care fraud to advance her scheme. Donald admitted that she prescribed opioids to drug addicts and drug dealers who traveled out of state or long distances to see her.

Donald attempted to conceal her patterns of illegal prescribing by falsifying medical records to make it appear as though individuals who were never her patients received examinations and medical care, when in fact they had not, and engaging in Medicaid fraud. Donald fraudulently issued prescriptions to others in the names of at least nine unwitting individuals, none of whom were her patients. Donald also issued prescriptions for high doses of oxycodone to multiple women who were pregnant.