Former Fairfax County police officer indicted for alleged sexual misconduct with minor

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday where the commonwealth’s attorney announced the indictment of former officer John Grimes for allegedly committing sexual misconduct with a minor in the police cadet program in 2019.

Grimes faces up to 15-years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender if he is convicted of this crime, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.

The police chief says the victim was a teenage girl and 16 at the time of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.

