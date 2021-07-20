Former Fairfax County police officer indicted for alleged sexual misconduct

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Former Fairfax County Police Officer, John Grimes, was indicted on Monday for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old girl who was part of the Public Safety Cadet Program in 2019. Grimes was charged with three counts of custodial indecent liberties.

“I have no pity for Grimes. He took advantage of a teenager, and he did so in and out of a Fairfax County Police Uniform,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a press conference on Tuesday.

FCPD was notified of the incident back in 2019 and immediately stripped Grimes of his badge and power within the Department.

“Our Department was notified of Grimes’ criminal misconduct on Dec. 13, 2019. His crimes were revealed as he was applying for a job as a special agent with the FBI,” explained Davis.

Chief Davis said the Department revoked the ride-along aspect of the Cadet program since Grime’s relationship with the minor began when he allowed her to take ride-alongs with him.

“We suspended that ride-along program back in 2019. If and when we decide to start it again in the future, we’ll make sure there are some safeguards built into it so this never ever happens again,” said Davis.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Grimes could face up to 15 years in prison and will have to be registered as a sex offender if proven guilty.

“We recognize in the criminal justice system that no one is above the law, and my job, as the Commonwealth’s Attorney, is to hold people accountable and that includes whether or not someone wears a badge,” stated Descano.

FCPD is still running a successful Public Safety Cadet Program, according to Chief Davis. The program is for 14 to 21-year-olds who have an interest in a career in law enforcement. They currently have 90 cadets serving in the program.

Chief Davis believes it’s possible there could be other victims and said the Department is reaching out to parents of public safety cadets.