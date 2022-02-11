Former Fairfax County High School football star to play in Superbowl

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — From Fairfax High School football to the Superbowl — former team captain and current Los Angles Rams starting safety Nick Scott has come a long way.

Scott came to Fairfax High School as a junior in 2021. His former coach, Kevin Simonds, said he knew Scott was talented from the moment he stepped onto the field.



“He was so good at things, yet he was humble enough where he made other people better around him,” said Simonds.

Scott will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Before he made it to the NFL, Scott played “several positions, including running back, quarterback, wide receiver, and linebacker.”

“His first game I think he scored three touchdowns: two rushing, one receiving,” said Simonds in a press release from FCPS. “I was like, okay, this kid is blowing up the scene in northern Virginia football right away.”

Besides his talent for the sport, Simonds said Scott’s personality was infectious. According to the former coach, Scott was full of energy and always put his team first.

“To see him do that build up in high school, and also that build up in college… There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to be successful in the NFL some way, somehow. He just needed that chance, and he gets his chance now,” Simonds said.

Even though Simonds can’t be at the Superbowl, he did bring his son to Scott’s first NFL game.