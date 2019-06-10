Former EDA director denied bond once again

The former Warren County Economic Development Authority director was denied bond again Monday.

Jennifer McDonald, who was charged with two counts of felony embezzlement and two counts of felony fraud will be returning to jail as she awaits her criminal trial.

McDonald’s attorney Peter Greenspun argued that not only is McDonald tied to her community, but that her health issues warranted her release. He told Judge Clifford Athey McDonald was prepared to surrender her passport to assuage fears of her fleeing the country.

However, Athey once again refused to grant McDonald bond for her criminal case, citing two major factors.

The first being the death of co-defendant and former Warren County Sheriff Daniel McEathron, which Athey referred to as a suicide, although Virginia State Police has not yet confirmed the nature of McEathron’s death beyond telling reporters the former sheriff was unattended at the time of his death.

The second reason Athey cited were the allegations that McDonald falsified documents which her attorney presented as evidence in the Economic Development Authority’s civil case against her.

Athey did say that all of McDonald’s health issues need to be addressed by staff at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren regional jail, both in terms of McDonald being seen by healthcare providers and be given access to her medication.

McDonald is due back in court July 15.