Former DEA analyst sentenced for leaking classified information

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A former Defense Intelligence Agency employee who was accused of leaking classified information to two journalists has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Henry Frese of Alexandria was employed by the DIA as a counterterrorism analyst between 2018 and 2019 with a top secret security clearance. In the spring and summer of 2018, a news journalist, who was also Frese’s roommate, published eight articles that contained classified information from five intelligence reports related to the capabilities of foreign countries’ weapons systems. According to court documents, all five of the intelligence reports were outside of Frese’s duties as an analyst. The documents reportedly said that unauthorized disclosure of the information could be gravely damaging to national security.

His roommate introduced Frese to a second journalist and the two started communicating by phone. In 2019, Frese continued to give classified information to both journalists at least four times. At least 30 times over the course of 2018, Frese searched for information on classified government systems about the classified topics he told the journalists.

