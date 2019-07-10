Former coach facing new charges

Blowe's 13-year sentence may just be the beginning

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A former Winchester youth basketball coach is facing new charges in Frederick County, Virginia.

Norman Blowe Jr., 48, has been indicted on charges of producing child pornography and taking indecent liberties with a minor, relating to his alleged relationship with a former athlete, who was a minor during the relationship.

In March, Blowe was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty on child pornography charges in the Winchester Circuit Court, images of the underaged victim.

Now, county prosecutors are charging him for incidents during the relationship when he and the victim were allegedly in the county. The recent indictments are stemming from incidents on October 13 and 14 of 2017, while Blowe “maintained a custodial or supervisory relationship over” the victim, according to court documents.

Additionally, Blowe will face a jury trial in late August on other charges, stemming from indictments in 2018. Those charges are indecent act with a child and producing child pornography, which allegedly took place between May 26, 2017 and May 27, 2017.

That trial is set to begin August 29.