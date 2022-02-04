Former Burke pastor charged for multiple sex offenses

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) — A former pastor at the Pilgrim Community Church at 4925 Twinbrook Road in Burke has been charged for multiple sex offenses.

Fairfax County Police Detectives investigated Sung Woo Hong, 37, after a juvenile victim came forward in August with reports of unlawful sexual contact by the. Hong, also known as “Pastor Sam”, served as an intern pastor at the church from 2015 to 2018. In 2019, Hong’s employment with the church was terminated. He then returned to South Korea.

Detectives determined there were assaults inside a secluded office in the church between 2016 and 2019. Through the investigation, another victim was identified. In October, FCPD obtained three warrants for aggravated sexual battery.

FCPD detectives are working together with Federal and South Korean authorities to bring Hong into custody and to extradite him to Fairfax County to face charges.

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims of Hong. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.