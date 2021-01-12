Ford dealerships across the DMV area supply face masks to the community

Ford dealerships across the DMV handed out masks to the community on Jan. 12th, 2021. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Local Ford dealers across the DMV area are giving back to the community.

The Ford Motor Company Fund teamed up with local non-profits and ford dealerships to distribute face masks to those in need. The dealerships are giving away a total of 680,000 masks. Those in need were able to take home 20 face masks per person.

The mask donation day is a part of the company’s #FinishStrong initiative, encouraging Americans to come together to help save lives during the pandemic.

“This community day that we’re having is in addition to the 75 million masks that they’ve already produced for local health care workers, and people sick with COVID,” said Evelyn Akers, COO of Malloy Auto Group.

Since August 2020, Ford and Ford Fund have given out more than 50 million masks to nonprofit organizations and first responders. The company’s goal is to produce 100 million medical-grade masks for donation by mid-2021.

Akers says that all left over masks will be donated to charities selected by the dealership.