For kids who can’t visit with therapy dogs, Inova is handing out stuffed animal versions

The stuffed animals were made possible by 400 individual donations in just two weeks.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — The Inova Health System was the first in the region to have therapy dogs on staff at two of its hospitals. Jeremiah and Bartley are trained facility dogs that work with Inova Children’s Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital to make a pediatric patient’s stay more comfortable.

Because of serious health issues, allergies (or just plain scheduling reasons) the system has rolled out mini, stuffed versions of the adorable dogs: made possible by 400 individual donations in just two weeks.

Inova is a not-for-profit healthcare provider. “These are services that aren’t reimbursable by insurance and thanks to the generosity of others, everybody, regardless of their ability to pay, gets access to those services,” said Director of Philanthropy for Inova Loudoun Hospital Lindsay Wright.

Wright says the dogs are bathed every morning and night to ensure patient (and pup) safety. Before they hop on the patients’ beds, the nurses put blankets down.