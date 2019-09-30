For first time, all Alexandria City public schools meet Virginia standards for student achievement

Over one school year, T.C. Williams' graduation rate rose from 83 percent to 86.7 percent. Its dropout rate decreased from 10.44 percent to 7.69 percent.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday morning the Virginia Department of Education announced all of Alexandria City public schools have met the state benchmark in student achievement; the first time since the accreditation system started in 1999.

The system measures student growth and overall achievement over the course of the school year.

Principal Peter Balas of T.C. Williams High School says student achievement has risen among his students because their education is more personalized and individualized; all the more important at a school of over 4,000 students. T.C. Williams is the most populous school in the Commonwealth.

“We’ve created smaller learning communities and we’ve created teams and academies; ways that we can monitor student progress, but also that work is happening at the department level…at the teaching level to make sure that they’re monitoring our students,” said Balas.

Over one school year, T.C. Williams’ graduation rate rose from 83 percent to 86.7 percent. Its dropout rate decreased from 10.44 percent to 7.69 percent.

While this benchmark is an accomplishment for ACPS, Balas says the school system is still working to close achievement gaps. ACPS says it continues to see gaps in math and English among Hispanic students, black students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities.