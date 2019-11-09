For first responders, mental health is just as important as physical health

"As first responders, we cannot give to citizens that we serve what we don't have," said Capt. William Best of the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — About 150 first responders from 20 jurisdictions were reminded why it’s important to not only be physically fit on the job; but mentally and emotionally fit as well.

“As first responders, we cannot give to citizens that we serve what we don’t have,” said Capt. William Best of the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department. “We can’t serve the type of service we need to provide if we’re not physically fit as well as mentally and emotionally fit.”

Friday was the second and final day of the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department’s 2019 Tactical Athlete Wellness Symposium: a regional event with a number of sessions, like yoga and informational sessions about addiction recovery programs, for first responders and members of the Secret Service and FBI.

