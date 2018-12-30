For 42 years, one local man has been sharing his love of sports cards and comic books Video

One local man has been running comic book and sports card shows for 42 years. And 10 of those years have been partially spent in Annandale, Va.

How much has changed in 42 years? Not much, says organizer Nick Shoff of Shoff Promotions. Shoff says in his four decades of running shows like this one, the popularity of comic book collections ebbs and flows with the popularity of television shows and films.

On Saturday, 70 tables of about 50 vendors showed off the latest in their sports cards, comic book, action figures and toys collections.

The best part, Shoff says, is being able to see old friends. "A lot of the dealers have become friends. I look forward to seeing them. I'm retired from the government so this is my outlet," said Shoff. "I've got some of the customers that came when they were kids and now they bring their kids."

The next show is on January 29, 10 to 3 at 7128 Columbia Pike in Annandale.