Food tour incorporates history and architecture

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Taste Winchester History is making an effort to ensure locals and out-of-town guests are aware of everything Winchester has to offer.

“So most of the places that we visit, in fact probably all the places, are typically owner operated so it’s not unusual to have the owner come out to interact with our tour guests as well, give them a little background of the restaurant,” said tour guide Anthony Morelli.

The tours also provide special opportunities for the restaurants they partner with.

“They’re trying new stuff that they’re going to add to the menu. Victoria is really expert at that too here at Hideaway, they’ll bring that out. So it’s not yet available to everyone else but they want to get some feedback from the patrons,” said Morelli of The Hideaway Cafe’s co-owner and general manager Victoria Kidd.

It’s not just for those visiting from out-of-town.

“Being able to introduce locals I think is even more fun than the people visiting because they’re like, ‘wait a minute what, this has been here for two years? I had no idea, I’m down here all the time’,” said tour guide Misty Weaver.

Taste Winchester History will have its first annual food festival in September.

“In the style of Chocolate Escape which is done down here annually on the walking mall we wanted to do something that brought everyone into the fold. Food, breweries, cideries,” said Morelli.

Tour guides make sure there is something for everyone.

“That’s one of the great things about old town. We have Thai, German, Italian, we have a huge range and being able to introduce people to all of those is super fun,” said Weaver.

The food festival will be on the last Saturday in September in Old Town Winchester.