FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County libraries created a unique way to pay off late book fees and it has to do with giving back to the community.

It’s as simple as this, if you forgot to return your book, Fairfax County will allow you to pay some of the fees off with food donations. Every non-perishable food item counts as $1 and can remove up to $15 of fines.

Fairfax County libraries partnered with Food for Others, a local food bank, almost three years ago for the Food for Fines initiative.

This year, since food need is greater, some libraries have seen generous donations.

“What we’re kind of excited to see this year is the folks who are donating are donating large amounts. So we had one family donate 50 items at one time,” said Michelle Biwer, assistant branch manager at the Reston Library.

In a normal year, the libraries would receive around 12,000 lbs of food donations. Although libraries haven’t reached that number this year, they are still happy to see residents participating.

“It’s almost more special than ever because the food insecurity is just so much more than it usually is and feeling like we’re going something positive here beyond what we normally do is just so nice, it’s just a really great feeling,” said Ted Kavich, Administrative Services Division Director for Fairfax libraries.

According to Food for Others, an estimated 100,000 families in Fairfax County need help with food insecurity due to the pandemic and many food banks need donations now more than ever.

“There’s no limit to how much food you can donate, all of it will be accepted. So even if you only have a few dollars in fines, please bring as much as you can give,” stated Biwer.

All Fairfax County libraries will be accepting donations up until December 31. For more information, click here.