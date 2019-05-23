Food Equity Summit explores food access in Fairfax County

Hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday to kick start a discussion on food equity in Fairfax County.

The room filled with various non-profits, businesses, community leaders, and faith groups considered issues of food access, nutrition and urban agriculture. The group of almost 200 looked at ways to change policies and make healthy food more accessible. Organizers said the goal was to undo racism within their local food system.

“We have over 56,000 residents within Fairfax County that are suffering from food insecurity,” Terri Siggins, Project Manager for Fairfax Food Council said.

“We’re known as a great place to live, learn, work and play but what we see are really persistent trends among people of color particularly African Americans and Latinos,” said Karla Bruce, Chief Equity Officer for Fairfax County Government.

The event was sponsored by the Fairfax Food Council, which is open to all community members who wish make a difference to end hunger.