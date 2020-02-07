Foam malfunction temporarily shut down major road near Manassas Regional Airport

The road has reopened. Officials said this is the first time something like this has happened in the area.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Manassas continues to investigate a malfunction of a fire suppression system that happened near Manassas Regional Airport.

Traffic is flowing again on Wakeman Drive after the road was closed earlier Friday morning in front of the Manassas Regional Airport due to a malfunction of a fire suppression system at one of the businesses around the airport. Officials said this is the first time something like this has happened in the area, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Juan Rivera Airport Director said “Our operations officer received a call that one of our tenants foam system has gone off and that foam was all over the ramp on Wakeman Drive so they got here around two thirty and when they got here they worked with the police and public works to close the road to prevent people from driving through the foam.”

Access to the main terminal of the Manassas Regional Airport has also been reopened following the closure.