Florida man arrested by Virginia State Police after kidnapping

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Florida man has been arrested by Virginia State Police after a stolen car was reported and an 18-year old was found in the car.

37-year-old Jaddier Sanchez of Fort Lauderdale Florida was traveling on interstate 95 near Springfield Virginia when state police reported a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck vehicle stolen out of Florida and connected it to an ongoing Florida abduction investigation. Officials said troopers located the car and initiated a traffic stop.

Corrine Geller, Public Relations Director, VSP said, “Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and was charged in Virginia with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine while also in possession of a firearm, defacing the serial number of that firearm and operating a vehicle with no valid operators license.”

The 18-year old female passenger that was located inside the car was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Sanchez is being held at the Fairfax County Adult detention center without bond.