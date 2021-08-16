Flooding in an Alexandria parking lot traps people for hours

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Alexandria experienced heavy flooding and flash flooding over the weekend as a storm system made its way across the D.C. metro area. People spending time on the 600 block of South Pickett Street were among those who had the worst experience on Saturday, August 14.

As Kiera Scott recalls, “They said there is a flood outside, everybody has to go. We go outside and it is completely flooded. Cars were submerged. It was crazy.” Scott said people attempted to wade through the waist-deep water to get to their cars and get home.

As she watched from the front porch of Hashtag Restaurant & Lounge, she said about ten people were knocked down by the water and floated down the sidewalk. She said, “It was terrifying. Just imagine seeing so many people and you’re helpless. Helpless because not everybody can swim, and it was just very very scary.”

Scott said her friend, Mairo Stovall, helped multiple people get across the water, even picking up women so they would not have to get wet. On the other hand, Scott stood on the porch and waited about two hours before the water receded.

The National Weather Service reports four inches of rain in some areas, and Alexandria Public Works reports more frequent flooding issues as there are more frequent storms. Currently, the city does have some spot improvement projects in the works and is planning for more to negate the flooding issues.