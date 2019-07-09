Flash floods destroy part of Halls Hill “segregation” wall

Breaking News
Halls Hill wall built in 1930 to separate black and white neighborhoods

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Many people are still dealing with the effects of damage left behind after flash floods rolled through parts of the four-state region on Monday.

The standing waters hit Arlington County, partially destroying a historical landmark known as the segregation wall. The wall, now recognized by a permanent marker, was built in the 1930s. It was constructed by developers to “separate blacks from the adjacent white neighborhood,” according to an engraving on the marker.

“I am glad that its another opportunity to talk about what happened before so we can make sure that instead of doing thing that keep neighborhoods apart that we try to do things to keep us together,” said Wilma Jones-Killgo, President of the local citizens association and author of My Halls Hill Family.

A large section of the wall was removed by the county in 1966 to allow access to and from Halls Hill.

