Flash flooding prompts over 50 water rescues in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The flash flooding in the area has resulted in dozens of water rescues in Fairfax County, Virginia.

By 10 a.m. on July 8, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue had responded to more than 30 calls for drivers and passengers who had been trapped inside their vehicles.

Officials say the majority of the water rescues were in the areas of McLean and Vienna. The first call came in just before 6 a.m. from Brookside Lane in the Wolf Trap area.

“At one point we had 38 water rescues that we were working at once. The majority of them were just since the down pours came on so quickly drivers were unaware of the flash floods that were coming through,” said Ashley Hildebrandt, spokesperson for Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews were able to safely rescue all trapped occupants. No injuries were reported.