FLARE electric shuttles deliver donations to food assistance center

FLARE has partnered with 10 apartments and condos in the Crystal City Civic Association to collect donations.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An electric shuttle business called FLARE isn’t picking up customers at the moment. Instead of storing its vehicles in the garage until the pandemic is over, FLARE is picking up donations.

“I think what everyone needs right now is a morale boost,” said FLARE CEO Andres Delgado. “Everyone wants to feel good and know that we’re all working together and that we’re going to get out of this.”

FLARE has partnered with three civic associations in Arlington to donate items to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC). On Wednesday, a team of two traveled to 10 apartment buildings in Crystal City to pick up the donations from boxes in the lobby. AFAC is storing donations separately from other food items until they’re safe to distribute. FLARE sanitizes its vehicles after each drop off.

“People can’t get out — a lot of people can’t go to the grocery stores — so when they give, they’re really giving,” said Crystal City Civic Association President Carol Fuller. “I mean, it’s like taking out of their personal stock.”

This Friday, FLARE will be delivering food from a local restaurant to the Virginia Hospital Center’s medical staff.