Flags statewide fly half-staff to honor fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Monday, across the state of Virginia, flags flew at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer, Brian D. Sicknick who died after suffering injuries during the breach of the Capitol last week.
Governor Northam issued the flag order on Sunday in respect and memory of Officer Sicknick.
In a statement, the Governor said, “His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”
According to the Governor, Officer Sicknick lived in Fairfax County.
Latest Posts
- Trump begins final week in White House with fate of his presidency uncertain
- House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- Fairfax County libraries close, only offer curbside pickup
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App