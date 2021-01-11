Flags statewide fly half-staff to honor fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Monday, across the state of Virginia, flags flew at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer, Brian D. Sicknick who died after suffering injuries during the breach of the Capitol last week.

Flags at the Fairfax County Government offices in Reston.

Governor Northam issued the flag order on Sunday in respect and memory of Officer Sicknick.

In a statement, the Governor said, “His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”

According to the Governor, Officer Sicknick lived in Fairfax County.