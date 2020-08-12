Five people fatally overdose in 11 days

There has been a steady increase in opioid-involved incidents in Arlington County since 2014.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Five people have fatally overdosed in Arlington this month. Investigators with the Arlington County Police Department believe the deaths are linked to heroin and prescription painkillers mixed with fentanyl.

The police department shared this news just 11 days into the month of August. There has been a steady increase in opioid-involved incidents since 2014. Between 2015 and 2017, the number of opioid overdoses in Arlington County grew by 640 percent.

Arlington’s first responders carry Naloxone, or Narcan, to reverse the effects of an overdose. When an individual decides to seek help for substance abuse, the county’s Operation Safe Station will connect them with treatment options without prosecution or incarceration.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM