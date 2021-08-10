First Warren County Volunteer Fair to help local non-profits

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Samuels Public Library, CCAP, and The Wednesday Group are set to hold the first Warren County Volunteer Fair.

The volunteer fair will be held on August 21st from 12-4 pm at Samuels Public Library. Non-profits say they need volunteers to help with things like fundraising, programs, and services.

“We really rely on these volunteer organizations to provide vital services but they can’t operate if they don’t have the volunteers necessary to help them out,” said Michelle Ross Library Director of Samuels Public Library.

But 66% of volunteers either decreased or stopped volunteering since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to a study by Fidelity Charitable.

“Especially right now people are in need now more than ever I mean people have lost their jobs, they’re having health problems due to COVID and it’s just a rough time for everyone,” said Ross.

Right now there are about 18 volunteer organizations signed up for the fair some of which include United Way, Loaves and Fishes, and the Humane Society.

“Anything you can think of you will be able to volunteer for,” Ross stated.

If you want your organization to be part of the volunteer fair you can send an email to mross@samuelslibrary.net or fill out the online form.