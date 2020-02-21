First self driving shuttle bus makes its way to Fairfax County

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County residents will soon be seeing a new, environmentally friendly public transportation option hitting the roads.

Fairfax County and Dominion Energy are partnering to bring the first self-driving electric shuttle bus to the county. The shuttle is called “Relay” and will be on the road by late spring, according to Dominion Energy officials. The free electric shuttle bus will take passengers from the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station to the Mosaic District.

Dominion Energy is also partnering with Virginia Tech as they test out their own electric shuttle bus.

Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy Media and Community Relations Manager said, “This little shuttle named Relay will hold up to 12 people and it runs by itself, it’s a self-driving vehicle. We will have a human steward on board just making sure, actually to make people feel comfortable but also who can take over.”

Fox said Relay operates with radar and sensor and it senses static things like buildings so it knows where it’s going and it will move on a pre-mapped route.

The shuttle will run Monday through Thursday each week.