First responders recover teen’s body from Lake Audobon

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s first responders spent Thursday night searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Audobon in Reston.

The Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department’s technical unit uncovered the teen’s body at around 10 p.m., about an hour into the search. The police department’s helicopter and canines also assisted. Investigators don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lake Audobon is one of four man-made lakes used for stormwater management in Reston. Swimming is prohibited in all of them.