First Night Winchester creates Tree of Hope to uplift the community

First Night has been an annual celebration in Winchester for over 30 years. However, this year they're adding something new.

"It's one of those ideas that one of our board members came up with earlier this year after seeing a book where they'd done something like it in New York City on the subways," said Jeremy Weltz, a First Night board member .

First Night Winchester spoke with several local businesses and asked them to leave out a blank canvas where customers could write down messages of hope.

"We thought in the times that we're going through right now for better or for worse, everybody could use messages of hope," said Weltz.

About 60 canvases circulated the town and board members gathered to assemble them into a tree of hope at Braddock Street United Methodist. It turned out to be something much bigger than they expected.

"The City of Winchester is a city of hope. I think that we were all taken aback and surprised by the response with all of the messages left on the canvases," said Germeyer.

After the event, the canvases will be donated to local community groups to leave lasting messages of inspiration in the new year.

At First Night, the Jack Dunlap Band and Bud's Collective will be playing in Braddock Street United Methodist Church where the tree is displayed so anyone passing through can come take a look at it.