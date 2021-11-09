First Lady visits elementary school to promote vaccinations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — First Lady Jill Biden visited Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean on Monday to promote pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.

The visit comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

The campaign has come full circle for Franklin Sherman Elementary, which played a large part in the fight against polio nearly 67 years ago. Students at the elementary school in 1954 were some of the first in the nation to participate in trials for the polio vaccine.