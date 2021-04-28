First Lady Pamela Northam visits Tysons vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, the new vaccine site opened in the Tysons Corner Mall in the old Lord and Taylor building. Since opening, many state officials have paid a visit, including First Lady Pamela Northam on Wednesday.

Northam visited with nurses and thanked them for their service.

“We are just so appreciative of the amazing folks here providing the vaccine. Our teachers, our nurses, our doctors, all the folks who are making this possible today, we’re so grateful for them,” expressed Northam.

She said being on the road and seeing vaccine clinics in action feels so hopeful.

“It’s just so exciting to see the progress that we’ve made. Half of all Virginians now have had the vaccine which is really tremendous to think about,” she added.

With its vaccine supply allotment, the Tysons clinic can now offer walk-in appointments Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s been very successful here; we have a great operation. We set up this facility to handle 3,000 doses a day. So early on last week, we saw ourselves at full capacity, but since then we’ve started to see the demand drop off, so we’ve actually transitioned to allow walk-ins,” said Andy John, Chief Regional Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Tysons clinic is currently only administering the Pfizer vaccine but officials said the clinic could receive some Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the near future as well.