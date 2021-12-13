First Lady Pamela Northam visits students in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — First Lady Pamela Northam stopped by Montessori Public School of Arlington as her latest stop to thank Virginians. She has already traveled 11,000 miles across the Commonwealth.

Northam spoke to the administration’s milestones achieved in education over the past four years.

“We want to keep them in school and learning and know that they’re safe, so we’re really excited about seeing that before we go. It’s the greatest joy I have,” said Northam.

As Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin prepares to take office, the First Lady says she is hopeful Gov. Northam’s recently proposed 2-year budget — which would increase teacher salaries by 10% — will pass.

“I am very hopeful. I think most people realize education is not a partisan issue,” said Northam. “Finally, Virginia is going to be above the national average, and it’s about time. We’ve worked on a ten percent pay raise throughout our few years here, and now, with this additional ten percent, it will be 20 percent.”

Northam says although her term may be over, her work is not done.

“The many initiatives we have begun, we definitely want to continue to support. We have our wonderful friends in the legislature that I know will be overseeing the wonderful activities and programs that we’ve started,” said Northam. “We’ll be watching and helping along the way.”